Mineola’s Annual Street Fair Returns

The Village of Mineola will be having its annual street fair on Jericho Turnpike, which is set for Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. once again.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Mineola Chamber of Commerce President Joel Harris. “We have lots of vendors, we have food courts and lots of kids rides. This is going to be a very family friendly event.”

The street fair, which Harris said takes a year to plan, will have two performance stages. One stage will have live bands and another stage will have local theater and dance companies performing. Some of the performers will be The Sunflowers, The Good Machines, The Mercurys, the Herricks Community Players and more.

“We will have more vendors at this fair than years past,” said Harris. “We will also have four bouncy houses and two mechanical rides on Willis Avenue for kids, and we’re hoping to have a petting zoo also.”

The Irish American Society on Willis Avenue will also have a tent with music along with refreshments for fair-goers.

Sure to make a splash at this year’s street fair is the celebrity dunk tank, where local elected officials will have the chance to be dunked by fair-goers. One of those people going into the dunk tank is Tom Winters, who is the parking supervisor for the village.

“You don’t want to miss it,” laughed Harris. “We’re going to post the names of the people as they go into the dunk tank.”

Harris added that the chamber of commerce is always looking to engage village residents by making sure the chamber can do whatever they can for them.

“The residents are always here to help and we are here to be a part of the community,” said Harris.

The next big event that the chamber of commerce is focusing on is the biannual Taste and Style of Mineola at the Jericho Terrace, coming this November.

“There’s going to be lots of food vendors and lots of new clothing stores in our fashion show,” said Harris.

The annual Mineola Street Fair is produced by Nassau County Craft Shows and is sponsored in part by NYU Winthrop Hospital, Hanover Bank, Lalezarian Properties, Launch Pad Long Island and the Village of Mineola. The street fair’s rain date is Sunday, Oct. 6.

For more information about the street fair, call 516-422-6000 or visit www.mineolachamber.com.