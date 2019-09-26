Fire Department Responds To Village Green Fire

The Mineola Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene at the Village Green development on Second Street early last week when an acetylene torch caught on fire.

The Mineola Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to the fire at around 8 a.m. Tower Ladder 168 was the first truck on the scene and advised Firecom (Nassau County Fire Communications) that they had an acetylene torch on fire on the side of the building. The tank was leaking next to six CO2 tanks, three acetylene tanks and a drum barrel. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tower Ladder 168 and the first due engine stretched a dry line. The Nassau County Fire Marshal Hazmat Unit was requested to the scene, which was deemed safe by the unit at 9:30 a.m. The Mineola Volunteer Fire Department had mutual aid from the Williston Park Fire Department for an additional engine.

“It was once again, a great test to the skills, talents and out of the box thinking for the members of the department that was on scene as the department does not get these types of calls very often, but we are always prepared for whatever we are met with,” said Christopher Strauss, who is the first lieutenant for Truck 2 within the MFD.

Pedestrian Struck On Mineola Boulevard

The Nassau County Police Homicide Squad reports the details of an auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10:16 a.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, a female was crossing the street eastbound on Mineola Boulevard at 2nd Street when she was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram, which was making the left turn from 2nd Street. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.