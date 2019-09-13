Board Talks Numerous Events Coming Up In Village

The village board held a public meeting last week coming back from a small summer hiatus. Mayor Scott Strauss thanked the village’s pool staff on a very successful pool season who did a great job watching over the children and seniors by maintaining a great atmosphere.

“On Friday, Sept. 13, the chamber of commerce is sponsoring a movie night at Memorial Park,” said Strauss. “Movie night will start at dusk and the movie is Hotel Transylvania. Our summer concert series is still going. Our next concert is on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The band is The Shining Star, which is an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band. Please feel free to come down and bring your family and friends.”

Strauss also mentioned that the chamber of commerce will be hosting its annual street fair on Jericho Turnpike on Sept. 22.

“Please come out and see all the great things Mineola has to offer,” said Strauss. “We need to continue to support our local business community; without them we don’t have much. So please shop locally and support our local businesses.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira urged residents that since school is now back in session to drive carefully.

“Unfortunately, in the advent of social media, we’ve witnessed in the last week or so numerous occasions where drivers sped past the stop sign on buses where kids nearly got hit,” explained Pereira. “We certainly want to be aware of that and obey all traffic rules and regulations around school buses, schools and bus stops.”

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Mineola High School will be having its annual Homecoming Day parade, which will go down Jericho Turnpike and end at Hampton Stadium.

“On Saturday, Aug. 17, Girl Scout Troop 1735 held a car wash in the community center parking lot,” said Trustee Paul Cusato. “I understand that it was a tremendous success and I want to thank our residents who came out to support them. The Girl Scouts will use the money to purchase a buddy bench, which will be located at Jackson Avenue School and that was approved by the school board.”

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Mineola Historical Society will have its annual open house on Westbury Avenue.

In terms of school safety, trustee George Durham said that he saw a vehicle drive around a school bus in the village.

“Slow down,” said Durham. “Wait until the school bus let’s everybody off. It’s all our children that are out there on the streets, so please slow down.”

Corpus Christi Church will have a 10 a.m. Mass on Sept. 29 in Memorial Park’s band shell according to Trustee Dennis Walsh.

The next village board meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at village hall.