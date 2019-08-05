Chabad Of Mineola’s Rabbi Perl Addresses NCPD

When Chabad of Mineola’s Rabbi Anchelle Perl read about the news that the New York Police Department (NYPD) was investigating three separate incidents of NYPD officers being mocked by men who doused them with buckets of water, he became incensed to reach out to the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) to let local law enforcement know that they are respected.

“I was really upset when I read of the terrible disrespect police face in New York City,” said Perl. “I wanted to do something immediately here in Nassau County to show our utmost respect and appreciation to them. So I contacted the commissioner and he invited me to address the top police brass. To treat police any different than anyone else smacks me of a level of racism.”

At the meeting last week, Perl addressed officers and NCPD Commissioner Patrick Ryder telling them that people in the county admire all the prevention work the NCPD does in the county with their aggressive proactive approach to safeguarding county residents from the opioid epidemic to setting up local police councils and providing preemptive security conferences for local places of worship.

“All this and much more speaks loudly of who you are and the important goals you have set for the police department on behalf of all of us,” said Perl. “For all of this, we are much indebted.”

Perl said that in today’s world, we see a lot of criticism towards police officers who go to work everyday knowing they’re going to get called names or even worse, get shot at.

“Nevertheless, they do this every day for our protection,” said Perl. “Now, in today’s divisive environment, sadly police officers around the country are being quote ‘thrown under the bus.’ Let’s remember, the police don’t make the laws. They just enforce them for our protection.”

According to Perl, it has long been said that respect for ourselves guides our morals and respect for others guides our manners.

“It was Martin Luther King Jr. who taught, we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. Treat others as you want them to treat you because what goes around comes around,” Perl said.

Perl urged people to thank police officers next time they see them.

“Give them the respect they deserve and stand up to help them,” said Perl. “Thank you officers for keeping us safe.”