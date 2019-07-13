Mineola High School Class Of 2019 Graduates

Mineola High School’s Class of 2019 graduated at the Tilles Center at LIU-Post campus on Saturday, June 29, for the school’s 128th annual commencement ceremony.

The Mineola High School Orchestra, which was conducted by Tracey Campbell, played “Down by the Riverside”, “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Jurassic Park,” among other tunes, right before the graduating class entered the auditorium in their red and white caps and gowns.

Class of 2019 president Miguel Velasquez gave the welcoming address and also gave an outstanding musical presentation by singing “Rise Up.” Salutatorian Alexa Buongiovanni and Valedictorian Neilah Rustemi addressed their fellow students about their time together as Mustangs while Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Nagler and Mineola High School Principal Dr. Whittney Smith also gave their remarks.

After the sentiments were shared by the speakers, it was time to hand out the diplomas, which were given to the seniors by board of education president Christine Napolitano, vice president of the board of education Dr. Margaret Ballantyne-Mannion, as well as class advisors Gina Buongiovanni and Donald Leopardi.

The Mustangs certainly racked up the awards and scholarships as well with some receiving the Rosemary Cunnion Award, American Legion Post #144 Citizenship Award, David Hungerford Patriotism Award, the U.S. Marines Semper Fidelis Award and more. Scholarships that some seniors received included the Lucy Knowles Memorial Scholarship, the MTA/MTAA Community Scholarship and the Mineola Athletic Booster Club Senior Scholarship.