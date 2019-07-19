Girl Scout To Provide Playground Equipment As Part Of Project

Wilson Park might get some new playground items thanks to local Girl Scout Sarah McGowan from Troop 1147. At last week’s public meeting, McGowan went before the village board to tell them what she plans to do for Wilson Park for her Silver Award project. In the Girl Scouts, the Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

“I’m looking to add in a swing and a sensory toy in Wilson Park,” said McGowan. “I’m doing it for my Silver Award project. I’ve been noticing more and more kids in my grade and in my school, there are kids with disabilities and my mom actually works with kids with disabilities. So I thought it would be a good idea for the park and have them [the swing and toys] accessible to them.”

An accessible swing is a special swing where a child who’s in a wheelchair can use.

“That’s a great idea and I’ve seen them at other parks and other facilities,” said deputy Mayor Paul Pereira. “I think that would be a great idea. We’re looking to undergo some renovations over at Wilson Park, so great job.”

Trustee Dennis Walsh asked the young Girl Scout if she knew who Margret Thatcher was.

“Margret Thatcher was the prime minster of England for many years and Margret Thatcher once said when she addressed the United Nations General Assembly, ‘If you want a speech, ask a man. If you want something accomplished, ask a woman. That’s you,” smiled Walsh.