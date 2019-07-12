Fitness Studio Aerial Loft Holds Grand Opening

Even though some might compare it to Cirque du Soleil, co-owner Regina Armand’s brand new fitness and dance studio Aerial Loft, which held its grand opening this past weekend in the village, is much more than that.

“The Aerial Loft is a fitness and dance studio for children and adults,” said Armand. “We teach aerial fitness classes including aerial hoop, aerial silks and pole dancing. Classes include flexibility, conditioning and dance-based classes. Our target audience are children and adults ranging, but not limited to, 2 years old to 75 years old. Our classes are broken up by three different age groups; children, adults and seniors. We believe that our fitness and dance studio can open new opportunities for adults and children to be able to have fun through movement. We also see this space as a place for all different types of movers and fitness levels.”

According to Armand, she’s always been an active person who ran track for several years and then did cheerleading in college for a while.

“One day after seeing a YouTube video on pole fitness I wanted to try it for myself,” explained Armand. “After taking my first class I was hooked and I vowed to bring awareness to this sport that I fell in love with. I started my aerial journey in Manhattan, where I traveled from Queens for eight years. My mission quickly became to bring aerial arts to clients in Queens and Long Island. I’ve finally taken the leap to open the doors to my own aerial arts studio.”

Armand chose Mineola because she really liked the community since there are so many different things to do in the area. She also chose the village because it was a middle ground for her clients who are in nearby Queens and for her clients who live far out on Long Island.

So where does Armand see her new business venture going in the future?

“In the next five years, I see the business filled with men and women, children and adults of all ages taking classes, growing and bringing awareness to aerial arts,” said Armand. “Our overall goal is to open a unique dance and fitness studio in the community to see movement from a different perspective, literally.”

Aerial Loft is open Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Aerial Loft, visit www.theaerialloft.com. You can find visit their Instagram page @theaerialloft.