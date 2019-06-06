Village Holds Its Annual Memorial Day Parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Village residents came out on Memorial Day to remember the fallen who gave their all for our country during Mineola’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

Mayor Scott Strauss, along with the village trustees, handed out American flags to parade-goers along the parade route while the Chaminade High School marching band played right behind them.

Members of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scout Troop 45, Girl Scout Troop 1805, the Mineola Fire Department with members of the junior fire department marching right behind, the American Legion Mineola Memorial Post 349, who are celebrating their 100 year anniversary this year, members of the Mineola Portuguese Center, the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department and more, including an entire fleet of the village’s firetrucks, participated in this year’s parade.