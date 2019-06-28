East Williston Board Approves New Commercial Landscaper Law

At its most recent Village of East Williston board meeting, the board of trustees held a public hearing and adopted a local law that would limit the use of power equipment, which is any equipment used in the work of a commercial landscaper that is powered by gas or diesel fuel.

According to the new law, commercial landscapers may only work between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No work is permitted on Sundays and holidays.

“Over the past several years, residents have complained that they were unable to enjoy their outdoor spaces on Saturdays due to landscape noise that continued over several hours,” said East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente. “It appeared that because one landscaper would often have several residents on the same block, the noise would continue for hours. Another issue is that neighboring communities had passed laws restricting Saturday work, including the Town of North Hempstead. As a result, those landscapers would reserve Saturday work for East Williston. Our new law contains light restrictions during only a limited time of year on only one day of the week and only for landscapers, not for residents who do their own lawns. This law was well thought out, well researched and the least restrictive way to assist our residents with this issue.”

The new provision states that no landscaper may operate any gas-powered leaf blowers or power equipment to conduct work in the village on Saturdays from now until Oct. 31.

To obtain the full version of the local law, residents may stop by the village office or contact the village, who will email a copy.

All landscapers who work in East Williston must be properly licensed in the village. Landscapers, who have renewed their permits in May, have received a copy of this local law. If a resident’s landscaper is not licensed, have them contact the village at 516-746-0782, option 3.