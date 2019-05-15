A Playful Place To Be

Written by Dondre Lemon

WowMoms World has recently opened a branch in Mineola, a fun, happy, playful place for children to run around and use their imagination. The branch, at 328 East Jericho Tpke., which took over the Everything Christmas store, is filled with bright fun colors and toys galore, offers swimming, birthday parties, classes and spa services, even a mommy and baby workout session.

Fun for the children is no problem for WowMoms, however parents also get to unwind from the real world. With a massage area and yoga classes, parents can relax and know their children are safe. While mom or dad has a spa day, WowMom volunteers and employees watch the young gems, as the explore their creativity.

“We are a family wellness center and offer so much more than the regular play space,” said Natalie Economou, head of the WowMoms Long Island establishment. “We offer family yoga class, and floatation therapy for infants as young as four weeks old through six months old,” she said.

Floatation therapy provides relaxation and better sleep patterns for infants, according to Economou.

“It has its own benefits with sleep improvement and digestive circulation.”

WowMoms promotes healthy living, with a café serving healthy organic, vegan options. With veggie wraps, French crepes, and mason jar Caesar salad, parents won’t have problems getting their health on. Children have the option of ordering “the turtle,” which is a mixture of fruit shaped as a turtle and “the owl,” which is a crepe served with fruits, a mini wrap, a puree trio of meat, vegetables and fruit, and a host of fun desserts.

Pricing for WowMoms membership is $125 for one child and $200 for three children in the household. Each additional child is charged $15. WowMoms is open seven days a week.

The company has additional locations in Florida, Houston, Quebec, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.wowmomsworld.com/wowmoms-world-long-island.

—Dondre Lemon is a journalism student at LIU