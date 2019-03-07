Mineola Market Is Keeping Strong

Hardworking and determined Douglas Elliman real estate agents Parissa Eliassian and Caroline Kohen were recently a part of the biggest real estate sale ever to be made in Mineola when they sold a house that was listed at $1,199,000. The beautiful Colonial house had five bedrooms and bathrooms with cathedral ceilings and a huge luxury living space that sold very close to its asking price.

Both Eliassain and Kohen, who are both Roslyn residents, got involved with real estate thanks to their families.

“For the past 20 years, my husband Dan has been involved in building luxury homes on Long Island and I have been involved helping him with the process of the design and home development,” said Eliassian. “To build a house, it takes passion, vision and talent, so I decided to use my knowledge of residential development to selling them. It’s amazing how my background in psychology and counseling, and my insight into residential development is helping me and my clients make pleasant real estate transactions.”

“I come from a family of builders and real estate brokers were I would help assist them with their client’s needs,” said Kohen. “One day, I decided that I no longer wanted to be behind the scenes, but in the front row and help people in a more direct way.”

According to Eliassain and Kohen, the average selling price of a house in Mineola is $591,000 and on average a new listing sells in Mineola in four and a half months, which was an average taken from February 2018 to February of this year. There is also a lot of growth in Mineola with condos, co-ops and rentals.

“The market in Mineola is still strong,” said Eliassian. “We think it is a seller’s market in Mineola because the inventory is low and there are multiple offers on properties. Homes that are in areas where real estate taxes are relatively low will sell faster. A combination of Mineola’s low taxes and mortgage rates staying stable makes Mineola a desirable neighborhood to purchase your next home.”

Eliassian and Kohen said that it was a pleasure to be able to partner up with each other in the real estate business for the past few years since they have been friends for more than two decades.

“We each bring our own uniqueness to the table,” said Eliassian. “We do our best to stay professional and dedicated to our clients in order to get the best results. We try our best to demonstrate a positive attitude while keeping the best interests for the sellers and buyers at heart. As partners we take on an owners’ role in designing successful sales strategies that provide the highest profit for the owners and the buyer.”