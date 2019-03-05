March Of The Irish

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Just hours before a snowstorm hit the tristate area, the Village of Mineola had the luck of the Irish on its side for clear skies when the village held its 69th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this past Sunday. Village streets were filled with excited and celebratory residents who came out to catch a glimpse of the many marching bands and local organizations who participated in this year’s parade.

The parade began at the County Court House on Old Country Road in Garden City where marchers proceeded onto Jericho Turnpike from Mineola Boulevard. The parade concluded at the Irish American Society Center on Willis Avenue where an Irish celebration was held for the public right after the parade.

The parade was led by Grand Marshal Rita Lydon-Lenz, who was accompanied by her aides—Carol and Mike Flannery, Patricia Navarra, Mary O’Connor and Dessie McWeeney.

“It was a big surprise and a big honor,” said Lydon-Lenz, who spoke to the Mineola American before the parade. “I marched in the Mineola parade when I was in elementary school, which was a high point in the season. It’s very touching and humbling.”

The village board, the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, the Mineola High School Mustang Marching Band, the Mineola Fire Department, the Mineola Junior Firefighters, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Mineola Portuguese Center and many other organizations, schools and Scout troops marched in the parade.