LIRR Expansion Team Briefs Mayor Strauss

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Expansion Project team recently hosted Mayor Scott Strauss and the Vision Long Island board at the LIRR Expansion Project Community Information Center, which is located at 114 Old Country Rd., in Mineola. Vision Long Island is an organization dedicated to advancing economic development and environmental sustainability on the island. During the meeting, the LIRR Expansion Project team presented various topics to the board members, including the benefits of the additional 9.8 miles of new track that will increase capacity and allow for two-directional service. The team also discussed the importance of eliminating grade crossings and increasing bridge clearances, as well as its comprehensive public outreach program and community coordination efforts.

Mineola is one of the villages that will undergo station enhancements and other infrastructure improvements as part of the third track project that will expand from Floral Park to Hicksville.

The Mineola station on the Main Line of the LIRR serves nearly 14,000 customers each day and has trains from the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches run through it. Some improvements to the Mineola train station will include: platform removal and replacement to accommodate 12-car trains, refurbished station building on the north side of the westbound platform, demolition of the south-side waiting room, platform canopies, new platform furnishings, CCTV security cameras to improve commuter safety; Wi-Fi and USB charging stations and digital information displays.

Additionally, the existing pedestrian overpass near the station will be replaced and a new pedestrian overpass, which will include two elevators, will be built in conjunction with the closure of Main Street. The current overpass with elevators will be maintained while new bike racks and art will also be installed.

For more information about the upcoming third track project, residents can call the 24/7 Community Hotline at 516-203-4955, email CommunityOutreach@3rdTC.com, or check out the website www.lirrexpansion.com. The Community Information Center is by appointment only.