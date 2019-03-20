CrossFit Garden City To Make Village Its New Home

It looks like CrossFit Garden City might be renamed to CrossFit Mineola after the village board approved the gym to open up within the village at last week’s board meeting.

Dennis Marshall, who is a Floral Park resident and the owner of CrossFit Garden City, is looking to move his facility to 180 E. Second St., which is located in the village’s manufacturing district.

“Our facility and the way that we operate our gym is a group training format,” explained Marshall. “So we offer group classes throughout the day. It’s not a typical or traditional health club model where members just come in and workout on their own, but rather we offer training services to people that come to our classes.”

Classes at the gym are somewhere between five to 10 people on average. Members come in and work out under the supervision of one of the coaches who work there.

“We open up at 5 a.m. and our last class closes up at 9:30 p.m.,” said Marshall. “Our busiest times are generally early in the morning from 5:30 to 7 a.m. and then in the evening again from 5 to 8 p.m. That’s for Monday through Friday. On the weekends, we’re open on the weekends from 7 a.m. and offer classes up until noon.”

Deputy mayor Paul Pereira told Marshall that he thinks Marshall picked the perfect community and place to open up his business.

“There’s really no residential [area]within earshot of anything, so you have free reign to do a lot of stuff that I’m sure you’d like to do,” said Pereira.

When trustee George Durham asked Marshall what his age range is for membership, Marshall responded that he has a wide array of members.

“We have a kids program that’s for 6 to 12 years olds,” explained Marshall. “We offer programs for teenagers, high school kids and adults obviously. Our primary membership base on average is 30 to 50 years old. We also offer programs for older adults as well. We have what we call a Vitality Program, which is for 55 years and up. Our oldest member is 75.”

Marshall, who said his gym is self-contained, currently has 300 members with an average of a $200 a month membership fee.