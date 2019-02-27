NYU To Open Brand New Medical School On NYU Winthrop’s Campus

New York University recently announced that it is creating a brand new, three-year medical school on the NYU Winthrop Hospital campus in Mineola. NYU Long Island School of Medicine will have a curricular focus on training and producing primary care physicians and will offer full-tuition scholarships to all students in its MD degree program regardless of their merit or financial need.

The new program also received preliminary accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), which is the accrediting body for educational programs at schools of medicine in the United States and Canada earlier this month. The approval denotes confidence in NYU’s plans for the proposed medical school that is paving the way for recruiting the first class of students for this July.

Final approval from the New York State Education Department is still pending and is expected to be approved later this spring.

NYU Long Island School of Medicine will serve as NYU’s second medical school and will be the only accelerated three-year MD program that is focused on primary care, including internal and community medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN and surgery, offering students a conditional acceptance to a NYU Winthrop residency slot through the National Resident Matching Program (NMRP) upon matriculation. Students will be selected at the time of their application and interview based upon their commitment to training and practicing as primary care clinicians.

“What distinguishes NYU is its capacity for boldness and innovation,” said Andrew Hamilton, who is the president of New York University. “This new medical school is emblematic of that. By offering an exceptional educational experience, it will enable us to develop a new generation of medical leaders in primary care, an area of medicine where there is a pressing need. The launch of this program adds not just breadth, but real strength to our healthcare enterprise. NYU-trained physicians are among the world’s most highly respected; this new cohort will expand the good that can be done by our medical graduates.”

The proposed medical school at NYU Winthrop would accept 24 students for its first class in July with additional slots opening up soon after accommodating 40 students in each of its classes.

“There is a growing trend towards a flexible, accelerated MD curriculum for students who know early on the area of medicine in which they wish to specialize,” said Steven Shelov, who is the founding dean of the NYU Long Island School of Medicine. “We’ve worked closely with the LCME to develop a comprehensive and rigorous program that meets the needs of today’s students and we look forward to collaborating further on the next steps in establishing the new medical school.”

Prior to accepting the position as founding dean of the brand new school, Shelov served as Associate Dean of the Medical Student Education Program for NYU Winthrop Hospital Regional campus for Stony Brook Medicine. Throughout his career as an academic leader and educator, Shelov has served as chair of pediatrics at Maimonides and two other New York Metro hospitals. He is the recipient of the lifetime achievement award in education from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the George Armstrong Award from the Academic Pediatric Association.

Robert I. Grossman, who is the Saul J. Farber Dean of NYU School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone Health, offers his support for the new medical school as well.

“There is no medical school in New York State or the tristate region, exclusively devoted to training primary care physicians as well as health service delivery,” said Grossman. “Moreover, the proposed NYU Long Island School of Medicine would be unique in the region in offering a three-year pathway to the MD degree facilitating earlier entry to clinical practice.”

For more information about undergraduate medical education at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, visit www.medli.nyu.edu.