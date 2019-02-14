Kiwanis Hosts Successful Pancake Breakfast

It was a great turnout at the 29th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast that was held last week at the Mineola Community Center at village hall.

“We served more than 500 people,” said Mineola Chamber of Commerce president Joel Harris. “It got so busy at times there was no place to sit.”

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast is an annual event with proceeds from the breakfast going toward the local community and local charities within the area. Pancakes were made and donated by IHOP in Williston Park while the sausages were donated from Churrasqueira Bairrada in Mineola.

“The money we raised stays local, but it also helps kids go to Kamp Kiwanis as well,” said Harris, who is also the immediate past lieutenant governor and past president of Kiwanis North Division.

This year was also the first year that the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast had different musical groups from the Mineola School District perform.

“We were excited to have been offered the opportunity to take our groups out into the community to perform,” said Joe Owens, who is the Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts at Mineola School District. “It was a joy to be a part of the breakfast, very few things can bring a community together as well as the arts and food. Thank you to Mr. Harris for the invitation, and we hope to be able to participate in the future.”

Many local elected officials also came out to show their support including: New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Assemblyman Ed Ra, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Town of North Hempstead Town Clerk Wayne Wink.

“I want to give a special thanks to Mayor Strauss and the board for the unwavering support of Kiwanis as well as all the County Seat Kiwanians who came to setup, work, cook and help cleanup,” said Harris.