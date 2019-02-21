Cherish The Ladies Performs At Mineola’s Irish American Center February 22

Cherish The Ladies just celebrated its 34th anniversary and band founder and front woman Joanie Madden was also awarded the Irish American Writers & Artists Eugene O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2018 this past November, and by doing so, has joined an illustrious group of past recipients such as Malachy McCourt, Pete Hamill, John Patrick Shanley, Judy Collins and Brian Dennehy.

The group has a concert scheduled at the Irish American Center in Mineola on Friday, Feb. 22, which is part of a 22-city tour.

The Cherish The Ladies Heart of the Home touring show is a wonderful blend of the old and the new with Celtic classics, Irish songs, lively jigs and reels and heart-wrenching slow airs and catchy new melodies inspired by Ireland’s rugged Wild Atlantic Way and almost certain to become traditional staples in their own right. The New York Times hailed the Ladies’ Celtic program, as “passionate, tender and rambunctious.” The tour is also joined by special guest and County Clare songstress Kate Purcell, along with world class Irish dancers; five-time World Champion David Geaney and others.