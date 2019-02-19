Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade To Come To Town

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Irish American Society Parade Chairman, Jeff Clark, recently announced that the village’s 69th annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Mineola will be held on Sunday, March 3, which will step off at 1 p.m.

The parade will begin at the County Court House on Old Country Road in Garden City where marchers will proceed to Mineola Boulevard when the parade will turn north into the village. The parade route will continue onto Jericho Turnpike where the parade’s reviewing stand will be near the firehouse. The parade will conclude at the Irish American Society Center on Willis Avenue. An Irish celebration will be held at the center, which is open to the public, right after the parade.

“We are very excited to host the parade and look forward to a great day,” said Clark.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Rita Lydon-Lenz, who will be accompanied by her aides—Carol and Mike Flannery, Patricia Navarra, Mary O’Connor and Dessie McWeeney.

“I’m looking forward to a wonderful day,” said Lydon-Lenz. “There will be many marchers and bands to join in the celebration.”

Last year, the village board as well as the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, the Mineola High School Mustang Marching Band, Boy Scout Troop 45, the Mineola Fire Department, the Mineola Junior Firefighters, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps and many other local organizations, schools and Scout troops marched in the parade.

For more information on the parade, contact the Irish American Society at 516-746-9392.