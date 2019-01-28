Once Upon A Mattress Comes To Mineola High School

The theatre at Mineola Middle School will present “Once Upon a Mattress Jr.” from Thursday, Jan. 31, through Feb 2. Performances will be Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

“Once Upon a Mattress” features music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, and is based on the book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. The classic Broadway musical adaptation finds its roots in Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea.”

The story follows the woes of a fictitious medieval kingdom caught in a debacle when an unfair queen decrees it illegal for her citizens to marry. Only when her son, the Prince Dauntless, finds true love and ties the knot may other citizens also unite in matrimony. The kingdom’s luck begins to change with the arrival of swamp-born Princess Winnifred, who is intent on winning the prince’s hand in marriage. What happens next involves the queen’s hilarious pursuits to keep her son a bachelor, involving wild dancing, melodrama, outrageous tests of strength, 20 mattresses and a pea.

With more than 200 students involved in this production, the Mineola Middle School is proud to present this whimsical adventure to our community. Tickets are available at www.mineoladrama.com