TONH Delivers Holiday Donations To Northport VA Fifth Year In A Row

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Members Dina De Giorgio, Lee Seeman, Peter Zuckerman and Anna Kaplan, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and the town’s Veterans Advisory Committee completed the 5th Annual Veterans Donation Drive on Saturday, Dec. 1, when over 200 boxes of new clothes, toiletries, and other supplies that were collected through the town-wide drive were transported to the Northport VA Medical Center.

The donations were collected throughout at locations including Clinton G. Martin Park, Town Hall, Town Clerk’s Office, Michael J. Tully Park Aquatic Activity Center, as well as many non-town operated facilities throughout the town, including St. Mary’s Schools, Chaminade High School, Mineola School District, Carle Place School District, Westbury School District, Roslyn School District, Port Washington Community Chest, New Hyde Park Memorial School District, Herricks School District, Lakeville Estates Civic Association, Village of New Hyde Park, Hillside Library, PATV and many more.

“The Veterans Holiday Donation is a wonderful tradition here in North Hempstead, as the Veterans Advisory Committee and the entire community come together to collect donations for the Northport VA Medical Center,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “We are so grateful for everyone’s generosity. It’s so important that we never forget our veterans and the tremendous sacrifices they have all made for this country.”

For more information about the Town’s Veteran’s Advisory Committee, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov/veterans or call 311.