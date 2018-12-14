‘Tis The Season

Residents Celebrate Christmas At Village’s Tree Lighting

Mineola residents braved the chilly weather and gathered this past Friday at Village Hall and the village’s community center for the village’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

Joyous music was provided by members of the Chaminade High School Marching Band while s’mores were handed out to residents by members of the Mineola Junior Fire Department, who were dressed as Santa’s helpers.

Before lighting the tree, Mayor Scott Strauss stood before the crowd and thanked them for coming out and showing their support. With the help of some local kids, Strauss lit the Christmas tree to a round of applause and cheers. With sirens blaring down Jericho Turnpike and with the help of the Mineola Fire Department Santa Claus, along with Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman, came to town to say hello to all the kids who were eagerly awaiting their arrival.

However, the real party started inside the community center, which was transformed into a winter wonderland. With plenty of Christmas music and snacks that were being passed around for everyone to enjoy, kids and their families had the opportunity to take photos with Santa and his helpers on stage.