Mineola High School Senior Dies In Car Crash

Students and faculty at Mineola High School are mourning the loss of one of their own after a tragic car accident took place in Williston Park over the holiday break.

According to Nassau County Police, the accident occurred on Friday, Dec. 21, at around 11 p.m. A 2001 Mitsubishi Montero was traveling southbound on Willis Avenue near Center Street when it left the roadway, drove through a fence and into a sump flipping upside down into the water below.

The driver of the car and one of the passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mineola High School senior Christian Melendez, who suffered serious injuries and was the second passenger, did not survive.

Melendez who was on the high school’s soccer team, was a four-year varsity starter and co-captain of the team.

The crash drew a large emergency response with the Mineola and Williston Park Fire Department responding along with Nassau County Police and ambulances. The iron-clad fence that the car went through was fixed temporarily with a wire fence shortly after the accident.

A GoFundMe page was started for the Melendez family as well. If you would like to donate to help the family, visit www.gofundme.com/vhdus-helping-a-family-in-need.

Melendez’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Faith Baptist Church (1st floor) from 3 to 10:30 p.m. at 145 N. Franklin St. in Hempstead.

The following day, Mineola High School will hold a sunrise vigil at 6:30 a.m. on the soccer field at the high school. All are welcome to attend. At noon, the burial procession will leave the high school for the cemetery.

At 3 p.m. an honorary soccer game will be played at the high school field followed by refreshments in the cafeteria courtesy of the Booster Club and PTSA.

For more on the crash and the school’s reaction, make sure to pick up this Wednesday’s edition of the Mineola American.