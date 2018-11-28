Mineola Friendly’s To Offer Free Food For Holidays

From Thursday, Dec. 6, through Wednesday, Dec. 12, all 19 Long Island Friendly’s restaurants, including the Friendly’s in Mineola will celebrate the most wonderful time of year with a very special offer. To make their day a little friendlier, guests are invited to stop into their neighborhood Friendly’s to enjoy a free chicken bacon ranch salad or a free quarter pound cheeseburger with the purchase of any fountain beverage. Fries arenot included.

The celebration of welcoming the holiday season is a dine-in only special.

Friendly’s is excited to offer a wallet-friendly deal alongside the same fan favorite dishes like the classic Fishamajig, crispy country chicken tenders and the hearty Big-Two-Do breakfast.

 

