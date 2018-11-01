friendswhogive Fundraising Event Returns This December

In one month, on Dec. 1, the third annual #friendswhogive event will take place at 317 Marcellus Rd. From 9 a.m. to noon, children will learn that giving can be just as rewarding as receiving and be encouraged to use their money to make another child smile this holiday season.

For kids to earn money, parents and neighbors can offer pay children to rake leaves, babysit younger siblings or do extra chores. Good report card money or monies received from the tooth fairy can be used to buy a gift card for a child in need. Children can also collect empty soda cans and water bottles and donate the bottle deposit refund to #friendswhogive.

Those children show up to give on Dec. 1 will receive a #friendswhogive T-shirt and cup of hot cocoa. All proceeds from the event will be given to Meadow Drive and Hampton Street schools in addition to St. Aidan’s Parish.

Parents can participate by purchasing a gift card to Target, Walmart or other stores, or bringing cash, that can be given to a needy family to buy necessities during the holidays.

#friendswhogive has raised more than $3000 over the past two years and has been honored by Mayor Strauss and the Village of Mineola.

—Submitted by Denise Stradowski Heckelman