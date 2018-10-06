Williston Park Hosts Annual Street Fair

1 of 5

The Village of Williston Park recently celebrated its 40th annual street fair on Hillside Avenue, which was sponsored by the Williston Park Chamber of Commerce. The street fair is the largest event within the village and attracts thousands of people each year. More than 200 local merchants and outside vendors participated in selling their homemade goods and other items.

The fair also featured children’s rides, rock and roll bands, dancers, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, karate demonstrations and a hula hoop contest. Local restaurants such as Sangria 71, Harry’s Hilltop Delicatessen and the Williston Townhouse Diner, among other establishments, provided food and drinks to fair-goers.