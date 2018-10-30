Village To Undergo Electrical Work

PSEG Long Island will begin work in the coming weeks within Mineola to improve electric reliability for thousands of village residents. The work, which is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, will involve the replacement of existing poles and related equipment— strengthening the most vulnerable sections of the energy grid against extreme weather.

Crews will be working on 2.5 miles of an electric main line circuit throughout the village.

“All customers affected along the 2.5 mile route, generally in our downtown area, have been or will be notified,” said Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira during the most recent village board meeting. “This is great news for us who have suffered power outages from what seems to be increasingly frequent ‘storms of the century.’ We’re glad that they’re doing this here and they seem to be working rather quickly.”

PSEG Long Island’s project route includes: First Street between Marcellus Road and Third Avenue, Horton Highway between First Street and Washington Avenue, Jefferson Avenue between Horton Highway and Willis Avenue, Mineola Boulevard between Garfield Avenue and Jericho Turnpike, Willis Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Jericho Turnpike, Washington Avenue between Willis Avenue and Roslyn Road, Cottage Place between Roosevelt Place and Roslyn Road, Roosevelt Place between Cottage Place and Second Street, Second Street between Willis Avenue and Roslyn Road and East Second Street between Roslyn Road and Hampton Street.

In addition, switching equipment will be installed at: Horton Highway south of Washington Avenue, Jefferson Avenue east of Horton Highway and Roslyn Road north of Washington Avenue.

If residents have any questions about the PSEG Long Island’s project call their customer service at 1-800-490-0025.