Mineola Proud

Residents Come Out To Support Mineola Homecoming

Mineola pride marched through village streets this past Saturday when the Mineola Union Free School District hosted its annual homecoming parade and football game.

Representing each of the district’s schools, the parade assembled at the corner of Andrews Road and Jericho Turnpike. Students, faculty, and Mayor Scott Strauss along with the board of trustees marched along the turnpike in front of hundreds of spectators towards Roslyn Road, continued down towards Westbury and Union Avenues and concluded at Hampton Stadium.

Local resident Barbara Feathers said that the homecoming events were a true symbol of a community coming together, saying that she was proud to call the community home.

“Homecoming has always been one of my favorite events,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michael Nagler. “Nothing bridges generations of Mineola alumni and residents better than watching the parade down Jericho Turnpike and mingling and reminiscing during the football game.”

After the parade dispersed spectators enjoyed pre-game festivities on Hampton Field, which included face painting, the purchasing of pride gear and feasting on an array of game day foods.

“This year’s homecoming was as spirited an event as I can remember,” said principal of Mineola High School, Dr. Whittney Smith. “So many students from all of the schools participated. There was a flag ceremony prior to the game and even a military helicopter flyover. I am so proud of the Mustang spirit our school community showed.”

“Homecoming represents the best that a school district can celebrate – family, school spirit and community,” said Christine Napolitano, president of the board of education for the Mineola School District.

Mineola High School senior Ben Cohen, who was this year’s homecoming king and is the offensive lineman for the high school’s football team, said he laughed when he found out he was nominated for king.

Ben’s younger sister and Mineola High School freshman, Ava Cohen, was this year’s homecoming princess.

“I thought it was pretty funny actually that we both won,” she said.

The Mustangs played Great Neck North/South during the homecoming football game, winning 36-0.

“I thought the boys did a great job taking care of business,” said Mustangs football coach, Dan Guido. “It is very easy for high school teams to play down to the level of there opponent. We did not do that with Great Neck. The Mustangs played tough and stayed crisp rite until the end. We did the same thing this week against Friends Academy, winning 34-6.”

Ben said that winning the homecoming game felt great.

“It wasn’t the hardest competition,” he said. “All my teammates and I, we keep getting better, which is evident. We’re going to keep on winning.”