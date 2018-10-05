Detectives Seek Identity Of Williston Park Thief

By
Mineola American Staff
-
0
140

Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives are investigating a petit larceny that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 1:22 p.m. in Williston Park.

According to detectives, an unknown male subject walked onto the front porch of a Lehigh Street home and removed a package containing a memory foam mattress valued at approximately $150.

The subject loaded the package in a white 2009-2014 Ford F-150 truck with a New Jersey plate and left the scene eastbound.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and sandals.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

