Athlete Of The Week

The Mineola Athletic Department recently congratulated Jason Eccher as being selected as one of Mineola High School’s most outstanding athletes.

Eccher is a three-sport athlete at Mineola and is currently the starting quarterback for the varsity football team. So far this season Eccher has led the team to a 3-1 record with a pivotal game against Locust Valley on the horizon. He is gifted with a strong and accurate throwing arm and contributes on both sides of the ball as a one of the Mustangs best defenders.

So far this season Eccher has completed 33 of 53 passes for a total of 423 yards and six touchdowns. His versatility and athletic ability also make him a threat to run as he has compiled 85 yards rushing on 12 carries so far this season. On the defensive side of the ball Eccher has 12 tackles and has assisted on another six and has one interception.

In addition to his prowess on the field he is also an excellent student. With a 91.8 overall average, Eccher has found the balance between excelling on the football field, basketball court and lacrosse field while maintaining outstanding grades. He is an outstanding role model for younger student athletes in the program to follow after.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District