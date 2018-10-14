A Taste Of China

Opening in November of last year, Chinese-owned and Mineola-based Super FL Mart has unveiled its brand new food court to the public.

“The reason I wanted to open a food court was because there weren’t many real Chinese food establishments out there that sell dishes like roasted pig, beef stew, E-Fu noodles or Peking duck,” said owner Jersey Qui. “We also make barbecued items in house.”

Some of the most popular items being served at the food court include: roasted duck over rice, the daily special of the food court’s MealBox, and beef stew noodle soup. Shoppers can sit down and enjoy their meal or take it to go.

“Shoppers love our food court because there are so many different varieties and choices, which range from porridge for breakfast to grouper filet with XO Sauce to beef short ribs with clove sauce,” said Qui.

The food court, which has a team of chefs from Hong Kong who have 30 years of cooking experience, has seen the local community come out and support Super FL Mart’s new promising endeavor.

Super FL Mart is located at 52 Jericho Tpke. in Mineola. The food court’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 516-873-0888.