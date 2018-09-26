Town of North Hempstead to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Ceremony at “Yes We Can” on Wednesday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

North Hempstead, NY – North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board announced this week that the Town will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, highlighted by a ceremony at the North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center on Wednesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

As part of the ceremony, Supervisor Bosworth and the Town Board will honor Hispanic-Americans from the community who have positively influenced and enriched society. The event will include live entertainment and refreshments from local restaurants.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins each year on September 15, the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, with Mexico’s anniversary of its independence on September 16.

The North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center is located at 141 Garden Street in Westbury. For more information, please call 311 or visit www.northhempsteadny.gov.

