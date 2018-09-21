Mineola Street Fair Returns

Thousands are expected to come out in support of the Village of Mineola’s annual Street Fair that is put together by the Mineola Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Sept. 23.

According to chamber president Joel Harris, the street fair takes approximately three months to plan. This year, the chamber is working in conjunction with an event company called Nassau County Craft Shows to give the residents a bigger and better street fair than years past.

Expecting all Mineola businesses to partake in the festivities, Harris said that the street fair will have two band stages along with a “show-mobile” with singers, dancers and martial artists performing throughout the day.

“We focus our street fair for our local residents to come out and support Mineola,” explained Harris. “We’re having a dunk tank again this year where our mayor is always our ‘dunkee.’ We really want the residents to be a part of the Mineola Chamber events.”

The street fair’s five major sponsors include: NYU Winthrop Hospital, Hanover Bank, Lalezarian Properties, LaunchPad Long Island and Roslyn Savings Bank.

Residents will have a selection of all types of food provided by local restaurants and food trucks. For the younger residents of the village, there will be pony rides, a petting zoo and inflatable rides for their entertainment.

Vendors will be on hand to sell their personally handmade and handpicked items while service vendors will also be present to provide important information about homes, businesses and lifestyles.

“I want to say thank you to our local government officials who really are sponsors with us who help make this happen,” said Harris.

The annual Mineola Street Fair kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Jericho Turnpike between Mineola Boulevard and Willis Avenue. In case of inclement weather that day, the street fair’s raindate will be Sunday, Oct. 7.

For more information, call 516-442-6000 or visit www.NassauCountyCraftShows.com or www.mineolachamber.com.