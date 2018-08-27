Mrs. Maisel Visits Mineola

Mineola’s favorite cajun diner, Biscuits and Barbeque, was the backdrop of yet another Hollywood production last week.

The Amazon Prime television show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel filmed scenes at the popular diner throughout the day last Wednesday for its second season. The 1950s period comedy-drama show’s, which has already won two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, had its production crew transform the area into a Hollywood back lot.

Besides erecting a giant Kodak billboard across the street from the restaurant and transforming the store Best Mosaic Inc. Tiles and More into a pharmacy, the production crew did a full remodeling of Biscuits and Barbeque, which took about two days to complete.

1950s-era cars filled the parking lot on the day of filming. The next day, crews came to restore Biscuits and the surrounding buildings to their former states.

Mrs. Maisel also filmed scenes at Hawthorne Service Center on Willis Avenue in Williston Park.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows the story of Jewish housewife Miriam “Midge” Maisel in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. The show’s creator and executive producer, Amy Sherman-Palladino, also created the popular television show Gilmore Girls.

On set was the star of the show Rachel Brosnahan who marvelously plays Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan and show extras used Anton Media Group’s offices as a holding center for filming.

The show also stars Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle. Guest-starring in the show’s second season are comedian Jane Lynch and actor Zachary Levi.