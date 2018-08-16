Letter: An Assault Against Common Sense

The fact that the NRA, lawmakers and leaders of this country are allowing companies to display instructions for making plastic guns with 3D printers on the Internet is not only a disgrace, but a direct assault against common sense.

Guns such as these are not detectable at airport checkpoints, courthouses and important federal buildings. All the money schools are spending on security will be completely wasted because their security measures will be inadequate.

The law that allows this action should be retracted without delay before more people are killed or assassinated.

—George T. DeSpirito