Community Relations

Nassau County invites the community to National Night Out on Aug. 7

Once again, Long Island will join in a celebratory evening meant to strengthen the ties between law enforcement and the communities it is sworn to protect.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The annual event, now in its 35th year, enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together in a positive way.

This year, the Nassau County Police Department invites residents to Broadway Commons in Hicksville on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., for this night dedicated to crime prevention and partnerships. In addition to police, elected officials on hand will include legislators Rose Marie Walker, Arnold Drucker, Laura Schaefer and Joshua Lafazan.

“For 35 years, National Night Out events have served as a venue for building stronger, more productive relationships between local police departments and the residents they serve,” said Drucker, who represents Legislative District 16. “At National Night Out, residents can speak with local business owners and community leaders, interact with their elected officials and gain valuable insight on building stronger community bonds—all in a fun, family-friendly environment with something for all ages.”

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide—with neighborhoods hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

The event in Hicksville will follow this tradition, with plenty of free food, music and activities for all ages.

“There is no finer police force in the United States of America than Nassau County’s police department,” said Lafazan, representing Legislative District 17. “National Night Out is a way to symbolize that our law enforcement professionals are not just interested in fighting crime but are also interested in making our communities a place where everyone can come together and a place where everyone is committed to each other’s welfare. This event means that no matter where you come from or what you look like, our police are here to serve you.”

It is with that spirit of inclusiveness that National Night Out operates this year, as it has for the past 35 years.

“National Night Out is a wonderful opportunity to foster good working relationships between the residents and our police department,” said Schaefer, representing Legislative District 14. “I encourage everyone to attend. It will give them an opportunity to really get to know the officers responsible for keeping them safe and enable them to ask questions about how they are doing that. It gives residents the chance to speak with the police officers one on one about any specific concerns that they have in their own communities.”