A Night Out At The Park

Members of the Mineola community, with their blankets and chairs on hand, enjoyed a recent night out under the stars at Wilson Park for the Mineola Chamber of Commerce’s annual Movie Night at the Park.

“We planned for this night months in advance,” said Mineola Chamber of Commerce president Joel Harris. “From picking a movie to getting sponsors and even local businesses to participate by setting up tables where they can show their products and services before the movie starts [as well].”

In conjunction with the village, the chamber of commerce presented the film Paddington 2 for those who attended the event, which was sponsored majorly in part by NYU Winthrop Hospital, Lalezarian Properties, Roslyn Savings Bank and LaunchPad Long Island.

“Most people think of a Chamber of Commerce as just a business organization,” said Harris. “It is incredibly important for the chamber to bond with the residents of the community it serves. Movie night is only one way we invite the residents to be part of the chamber.”

To further bond with the community, the chamber of commerce and the village sponsor the annual Mineola Street Fair and local blood drives, which are also sponsored by area businesses.

“We’re always looking for other ways to partner with the residents,” said Harris.

The Mineola Junior Fire Department were also on hand at Movie Night to set up tables and sell hot dogs, chips, drinks and snacks to attendees.

Junior firefighter Dominic Ditrano said it is important for the junior fire department to help out the community.

“It teaches juniors leadership and it also gets the juniors familiar with the community,” said Ditrano of Massapequa.

John Lodigkeit, a New Hyde Park resident and Mineola junior firefighter, agreed with his fellow firefighter.

“It is important that the junior fire department come out during this event because it shows community outreach as well as giving the community refreshments on a very hot day,” said Lodigkeit.

The next event the Mineola Chamber of Commerce is preparing for is the annual Mineola Street Fair, which is set for Sunday, Sept. 23.