North Hempstead to Host Persian Pop Singer Sepideh for Second Year

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Member Anna Kaplan and the Town Board in partnership with the Great Neck Park District, will welcome back famed international Iranian pop star Sepideh at North Hempstead Beach Park on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there is no parking fee after 5 p.m.

Sepideh is a Persian singing sensation who was born in Tehran, Iran and moved to American in the late 1980s. She has produced several hit albums and is bringing those hits and more to North Hempstead Beach Park for a free concert which is sure to have audiences dancing and singing along.

Free bus transportation to the concert is available. Buses will depart from Mashadi Temple, 54 Steamboat Rd., Great Neck at 5:30 p.m. Call 311 today to reserve a seat.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and snacks. For more information, please call 311 or 516-869-6311 from outside the Town or visit:www.northhempsteadny.gov/summer.