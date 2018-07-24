Anne Hoover grew up in Mineola, attended Corpus Christi and MHS class of 1965. She proudly served in the U.S. Army, worked for the county and at the VA Hospital. She moved upstate to be close to family and was living in Hudson when she passed away of natural causes on July 22. Services are to be held on Wednesday, July 25, at Bates and Anderson Funeral Home, 110 Green St., Hudson, NY. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. followed by a few words from her family and priest at noon. Following that, she will be given military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.