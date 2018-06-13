Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping Incident Of Mineola Children

Update: Nassau County Police Detective Vacchianoof briefed the press about the incident.

Third squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 12, at 4:40 p.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, two 8-year-old girls were playing in the yard of a home on Maple Place. Two unknown male subjects entered the yard and asked the girls their names and asked if they wanted to take a ride. Then the men chased them around the yard.

The men are described as having dark tan-olive skin and beards, and wearing khaki pants and blue shirts.

One man pushed one of the girls causing her face to strike the ground. She screamed and kicked the man, resulting in both men fleeing.

The other girl was able to run away and suffered no injuries.

One man fled in a dark-colored sedan automobile, while the other fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The girls were able to alert their parents, who called 911.

There will be a press conference today requesting information from the public about the thwarted kidnapping.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.