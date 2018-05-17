Mineola Residents To Be Honored At Portugal Day Awards Gala

On Saturday, May 19, more than 450 leaders and representatives of the Portuguese community in New York will gather at the Portuguese American Center of Farmingville for the annual NYPALC Portugal Day Gala 2017.

The New York Portuguese American Leadership Conference (NYPALC) is the association of Portuguese organizations in the state of New York. Currently with 67 member organizations, NYPALC represents more than 180,000 Portuguese and Portuguese-Americans with the mission to represent, promote and defend the interests and rights of the Portuguese community in New York.

The annual event honors the organization’s leaders, members and students for their amazing contribution to the enhancement of the New York State Portuguese Community, recognizing the importance to have an empowered, strong and united community.

It is also a memorable event where the New York Portuguese community has the opportunity to honor US Ambassador to Portugal, George Glass and Ambassador of Portugal to the US, Domingos Fezas Vital. Mineola honorees are Cristina Pontes who is receiving Woman of the Year, Nicole Ribeiro who is receiving the Revelation Award and Joao Marques, in posthumously, who is receiving the Fernando Silva Award.

During the gala, NYPALC will be awarding six $1,000 scholarships. Andre Costa and Escola Julio Dinis from Mineola will be receiving scholarships.

The NYPALC Scholarship Program was created to support Portuguese students or descendants learn the Portuguese language and Portuguese culture through a school member NYPALC. The scholarships are academic merit based and are granted to students who have demonstrated an exceptional academic level achievement while students of our member schools.