Board Incumbents Win, School Budget Passed

Mineola residents showed up to the polls last Tuesday and reelected board of education incumbents Christine Napolitano and Brian Widman for another term. Napolitano and Widman both ran uncontested during this election cycle with Napolitano receiving 628 votes while Widman received 564 votes.

“I would like to thank the voters for coming out to vote for the budget,” said Widman of Roslyn Heights. “I’m very appreciative and honored to have been reelected along with Christine. I’m looking forward to these next three years for our district.”

Napolitano shared the same sentiments.

“I would also like to thank residents for taking the time to vote,” said Napolitano of Williston Park. “I’m excited and honored to begin my fourth term. So much has been accomplished but we are always looking to improve and build on our success. There is much to look forward to.”

The success of the school board has been seen time and time again. In recent years, the board of education reconfigured the district’s schools, which led to millions of dollars in savings for community taxpayers and better curriculum alignment for students. The Mineola School District has received—and continues to receive—state and national attention for its exceptional program and use of technology, including being named to the prestigious Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools. Plus, all five schools within the district have earned the Apple Distinguished School designation.

In a 553 to 229 vote, residents also voted to pass the school budget. The new school budget is $98,195,200, which is a $3.7 million increase from last year’s budget. The tax levy saw an increase of 1.96 percent.

“The Board of Education and I continue to work diligently in providing financially responsible budgets while maintaining the highest level of educational program,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Nagler in a letter. “We continue to work toward our goal of containing costs and delivering innovative programs that have an eye on the future.”

The new school budget supports curricular enhancements for human geography, computer science principles and capstone research AP courses. Computer animation studios at Jackson Avenue School and Mineola Middle School and the expansion of advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship will also be supported by the new budget among other items.

The budget also includes $4 million in transfers to capital projects, which will provide additional security upgrades for the district to keep students and facility safe.