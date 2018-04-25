TONH Offers Free Parking For Military And Veterans On Memorial Day

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, the Town Board and the Parks and Recreation Department are pleased to announce that there will once again be free parking for veterans on May 26 for the Annual Memorial Day Commemoration and Fireworks Extravaganza at North Hempstead Beach Park. This year, the town will also be extending the free parking to members of the active duty military.

“Offering a free parking pass to Veterans and active duty military members for the Memorial Day Fireworks show is the very least we can do to acknowledge their tremendous sacrifice to our country,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “We hope that our military community will stop by the park office to get their free parking pass prior to the event.”

The free parking passes for active duty military members and veterans will be issued beginning April 2 at the following locations:

Clinton G. Martin Park – 1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park 11040

Office of the Town Clerk – 200 Plandome Road, Manhasset 11030

North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center – 141 Garden Street, Westbury 11590

Michael J. Tully Park – 1801 Evergreen Avenue, New Hyde Park 11040

Qualifying residents will need to show their government-issued VA card or an active duty military ID.

This parking pass applies only when the main lot at North Hempstead Beach Park is still open. When the lot is full, overflow parking is available for free with shuttle bus transportation.

North Hempstead also offers discounted annual parking permits for all veterans and active duty military members at all town parks, at a price of $25, as opposed to the general $50 resident rate.

The passes will only be available during normal business hours. For more information, call 516-869-6311.