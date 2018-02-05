Recent Fires In Mineola

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Mineola Fire Department was alerted to a garage fire on Dow Avenue. Firefighters found a fully engulfed structure in the rear yard with flames impinging on an adjacent garage on Westbury Avenue. An aggressive attack resulted in a quick knockdown which prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent structure.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Mineola Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Lincoln Avenue along with Nassau County Police. Upon arrival, police responded to the third floor and encountered thick black smoke. Residents were being evacuated when police discovered a 97-year-old woman was trapped in the adjacent apartment from the fire. Officer and assistant chief of the Mineola Fire Department, Andrew Martone gained entry and assisted the woman to safety.

Three residents suffered smoke inhalation. Two residents were treated at the scene while the third was transported by the Mineola Fire Department to an area hospital. Officer Martone suffered smoke inhalation and was transported by a Nassau County ambulance to an area hospital as well. He was treated and later released.

—Additional information by Rob Connolly, assistant chief of the Mineola Fire Department