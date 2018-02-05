Local Woman Wins Tickets To The Big Game In FCA Raffle

The winners of Family & Children’s Association’s (FCA) Football Raffle were announced during FCA’s Facebook live drawing on Jan. 24. Karyn Tripmacher, of Floral Park, won the first prize, which included two field level tickets to the big game in Minneapolis along with airfare. Megan Gillen, of Rockville Centre, won the second prize of $2,500.

The live drawing took place at FCA’s headquarters in Mineola, where FCA Board Chair Drew Crowley, who secured the first prize tickets, joined FCA President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, FCA’s auditors and FCA staff as they energized the final moments leading up to the live drawing.

Once the winners were chosen, FCA attempted to call each winner with hopes of sharing the news live on Facebook. Ms. Tripmacher answered the phone and was met with the incredible news along with a roar of cheering from FCA staff. Ms. Gillen was left an enthusiastic voicemail sharing the news she had just won $2,500.

Moments after the initial phone call Karen shared with FCA, “I’m just so overwhelmed. My husband and I never win these types of things… I bought the raffle tickets so that my son who lives in Atlanta and my husband can go to the game together.”

When asked if she had heard of FCA prior to the football raffle, Karyn replied, “An FCA worker used to help out my mom with her income tax when she was 98. FCA’s service was so helpful for her and I’ve always kept FCA in mind.”

Dr. Reynolds said, “FCA congratulates the winners of our Football Raffle and sincerely thanks each and every football raffle participant. We are grateful to share this opportunity with you and your support will help us better the lives of many more vulnerable families on Long Island.”

In total, FCA raised more than $15,000 from the football raffle which will help further FCA’s mission of protecting and strengthening Long Island’s most vulnerable children, families, seniors and their communities.

Family & Children’s Association is a nonprofit organization that has worked to protect and strengthen vulnerable children, seniors, families and communities on Long Island for the past 130 years.

For more information about FCA, visit www.familyandchildrens.org.