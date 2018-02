I commend Governor Cuomo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky for hearing the voices of Islanders fans and bringing the team back next season for 12 games to their original home, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and additional games for future seasons until their new home is completed at Belmont Park. I know I’m looking forward to rooting for the Islanders in the ‘old barn’ once again.

—Assemblyman Ed Ra

19th Assembly District