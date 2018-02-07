Chaminade Students Accepted To Collegiate Early Decision Programs

From left to right: Row 1: Thomas Raman, of Bethpage, SUNY Maritime; Angelo Bovino, of Manhasset, Franklin & Marshall College; Jack Valentino, of Huntington, Bates College; Walter Szczech, of Franklin Square, Cornell University; Christopher Martello, of Rockville Centre, SUNY Geneseo; Connor Crennan, of Garden City, Tufts University; Alexander Lawton, of Locust Valley, Boston University; J.T. Carlstrom, of Garden City, University of Miami; Zachary Bortko, of Massapequa Park, Sacred Heart University. Row 2: John Michael Magloire, of Hewlett, Northwestern University; William Takes, of Rockville Centre, Vanderbilt University; Neil Sathi, of Port Jefferson, Cornell University; Frank Mattimoe, of Stony Brook, New York University Shanghai; Tyler Ryan, of Garden City, Stevens Institute of Technology; Jason Tsarouhis, of Huntington, Stevens Institute of Technology; Nicholas Plante, of West Hempstead, University of Pennsylvania; Anthony Montalbano, of Huntington, Fordham University; John Napolitano, of Great Neck, Bucknell University. Row 3: Peter Camporeale, of Rockville Centre, University of Chicago; Michael Tersigni, of Lloyd Harbor, New York University; Matthew Braun, of Locust Valley, Lehigh University; John Dingham, of Garden City, Providence College; Frank Marinello, of Merrick, Duke University; Kieran Laurie, of Rockville Centre, College of the Holy Cross; Liam Widell, of Garden City, The College of William & Mary; Christian DiMaio, of Glen Head, Villanova University; John Bennett, of St. James, Rochester Institute of Technology. Not pictured: Matthew Ahearn, of West Islip, Connecticut College; Andrew Bonafede, of Bay Shore, Duke University; Colin Hanley, of Rockville Centre, Wesleyan University; Connor Johnston, of Manhasset, Tulane University; Luke Pojero, of Plainview, University of Richmond.

More than 30 Chaminade High School seniors who applied to colleges, universities and service academies through Early Decision programs have been accepted to their respective institutions.

A highly selective process—and highly anticipated by those who applied—Early Decision is a binding agreement between the applicant and the school. Most schools ask for Early Decision applications in November and notify candidates in December, well ahead of the typical January filing deadline and early spring notification for regular decision applicants. Students were accepted to 25 institutions including several Ivy League schools, and renowned universities and colleges.

“These accomplishments by our young men reflect the hard work they demonstrate every day at Chaminade and the kind of commitment they’ll show at college,” said Brother Thomas Cleary, president of Chaminade High School. “We congratulate them and can’t wait to see where their future studies bring them.”

A total of 65 Chaminade seniors applied to college through Early Decision. They are still waiting for a response from their schools.

