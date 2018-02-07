Chaminade Students Accepted To Collegiate Early Decision Programs

More than 30 Chaminade High School seniors who applied to colleges, universities and service academies through Early Decision programs have been accepted to their respective institutions.

A highly selective process—and highly anticipated by those who applied—Early Decision is a binding agreement between the applicant and the school. Most schools ask for Early Decision applications in November and notify candidates in December, well ahead of the typical January filing deadline and early spring notification for regular decision applicants. Students were accepted to 25 institutions including several Ivy League schools, and renowned universities and colleges.

“These accomplishments by our young men reflect the hard work they demonstrate every day at Chaminade and the kind of commitment they’ll show at college,” said Brother Thomas Cleary, president of Chaminade High School. “We congratulate them and can’t wait to see where their future studies bring them.”

A total of 65 Chaminade seniors applied to college through Early Decision. They are still waiting for a response from their schools.