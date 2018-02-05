Albertson Surgeon Arrested For Strangling Nurse

On Monday, Jan. 22, Nassau County Police arrested Venkatesh Sasthakonar, an Albertson surgeon for an assault that occurred at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

According to detectives, Sasthakonar—while working as a surgeon, had a disagreement with a 51-year-old female nurse, approached her from behind and wrapped an elastic cord around her neck. Sasthakonar left the hospital only to return several hours later where he was placed into police custody without incident. The victim was treated for substantial pain to her neck.

Sasthakonar is being charged with second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. Sasthakonar was arraigned last Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.