Winthrop’s Weight Loss Program Ranks #1 For Third Year

A medically supervised weight management program offered at NYU Winthrop Hospital and created by HMR Weight Management Services (HMR), has been named a number one Best Fast Weight Loss Diet for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report. This is the third consecutive year that the program, which involves simple diet and high-intensity lifestyle intervention, has earned this honor making NYU Winthrop the only hospital in the New York metro area that offers this program.

“Successful weight loss is about creating changes around eating and physical activity that can be sustained over the long term,” said Raymond Lau, an endocrinologist and medical director of the program. “By keeping the plan simple, people can lose weight quickly while building the skills they need for long-term weight management.”

Like many individuals who find themselves struggling to lose excess weight, Hicksville resident Elizabeth Kelly was one such person. After one year on the program, Kelly has successfully lost 115 pounds. Today, she continues on her journey to good health, knowing she has all of the support and resources to do so, thanks to NYU Winthrop’s Weight Management Team.

“Five years ago, my life changed dramatically with the unexpected loss of my husband,” said Kelly. “But this year, this program, this success, gave me the hope I needed to get on a path to a new life—one that is filled with the belief that the future will be rich with enjoyment, pleasure and continued success. I am forever grateful to NYU Winthrop’s Weight Management Program, its supportive and knowledgeable staff and to the caring and empathetic members of the program. Without them I would not be here today.”

Unlike many commercial diet programs, HMR specializes in helping those who have a lot of weight to lose.

“Another key difference from other programs is that NYU Winthrop provides medical management,” explained Lau. “This is especially important if a patient has diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or other weight-related conditions that require monitoring during weight loss.”

The nutritionally-complete plans of the program are designed to simplify food decisions, using only HMR foods such as shakes, entrées, cereal, and nutrition bars with the option of unlimited fruits and vegetables on some plans. The most popular plan includes at least three shakes, two entrees and five servings of fruits and vegetables. People are encouraged to eat as many of these foods as they like to avoid hunger.

The NYU Winthrop medically supervised weight management program for adults is managed by a multidisciplinary team of endocrinologists, registered dietitians and nurse practitioners who are highly trained in providing treatment and support to overweight and obese patients. Enrollees are supported by a personal coach, who helps them choose among a variety of options for weight loss. In addition, individuals receive medical supervision and timely adjustment of medications as they lose weight.

To learn more, visit www.nyuwinthrop.org/medically-supervised-weight-management or call 866-WINTHROP.