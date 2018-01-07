Wheatley PE Students Of The Year

The Wheatley School Physical Education Department is proud to announce that Megan Klein and Jacob Chimerine have been selected as Outstanding Physical Education students. Criteria for their selection were exceptional performance in physical education, scholarship, leadership qualities and service to the Wheatley school community. Klein and Chimerine were honored by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Klein is a member of the National Honor Society and an AP scholar. As an aspiring medical student, Klein has pursued various programs, such as the Blueprint Summer program at the University of Connecticut and Science and Research Awareness Series (SARAS) at Stony Brook University.

As a physical education student, Klein’s test scores, skill development and attitude have been exemplary. She has been the captain of the fencing team as a junior and senior as well as the Spring track and field team. Klein has qualified and competed in the Nassau County Fencing Championships as one of the top fencers in her event, Saber. She has also competed at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) qualifiers in the triple jump. In additional to competing at an elite level, Klein finds time to volunteer for various organizations such as Nassau County District Courts, St. Aidan’s Vacation Bible School, the New York State School of Music Association (NYSSMA) and the Creative Arts Program.

Similarly through Chimerine’s high school career, he has demonstrated outstanding athletic and scholastic ability. Chimerine is the president of the National Honor Society and earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award, along with numerous other awards. Through the B’nai Brith Youth Organization, Chimerine has demonstrated the willingness and ability to become a leader of his peers.

His fitness scores and skill development in the Physical Education program have been above average. Chimerine has played soccer, tennis, track and field and cross country. He has received All-Conference recognition and qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championships in cross country. He has also been involved in various levels of deck hockey and basketball outside of the school program. Chimerine currently serves as vice president of Mock Trial, is a member of the Model UN, president and co-founder of the Coding Club, Mathletes and Peer Tutors. He also finds the time to volunteer with the United Jewish Appeal and the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center. Chimerine serves as a senior fellow with the Center for Youth Philanthropy of the UJA Federation of New York where he mentors and leads a board of young teens in raising and distributing funds throughout New York and Israel. In his spare time, he volunteers at The Arbors, an assisted living facility in Jericho, distributes food to the elderly with Project Ezra and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park.

—Submitted by the East Williston Union Free School District