Virtuoso Suzuki Academy Highlights Youth Talents At Jan. 21 Winter Festival

Director of Mineola’s Virtuoso Suzuki Academy Agnes Kwasniewska announces the music school’s 47th Annual Winter Festival on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. at Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington.

The festival highlights all of the various conservatory-style activities of the school, including chamber orchestra, the New York Youth Musicians Ensemble, beginner and advanced ensembles, Suzuki group demonstrations, cello groups, soloists and musicianship classes presentations. The performance finishes with the traditional Suzuki Playdown from the most advanced down to the youngest beginners, featuring up to 60 violinists, violists and cellists on stage together.

Tickets are available in the lobby of Landmark, 232 Main St #1, Port Washington, NY 11050. For more information or questions, contact Agnes Kwasniewska at 646-484-5236.